JCM Global has entered into a master supplier agreement with The Cordish Companies, expanding a long-term partnership between the two companies. The industry-leading agreement establishes JCM as the exclusive provider for bill validators, thermal printers, and peripheral management systems for all their gaming casino properties: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

JCM will upgrade the thermal printers at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland to the standard-setting GEN5 Thermal Printer. The property is already equipped with JCM’s award-winning iVIZION bill validator and Intelligent Cash Box System (ICB) system.

The Cordish Companies will expand their gaming operations by opening the new Live! Casino Pittsburgh in late 2020 with 750 electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and the new Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in early 2021 with 2,255 EGMs. Both properties will feature the award-winning iVIZION bill validator, the GEN5 thermal printer, and the ICB system.

Cordish Gaming Group President Robert Norton said, “At Cordish Companies, we are focused on bringing the most innovative products, the best technology solutions, and maximum benefits to our properties. Expanding our partnership with JCM through this master supplier agreement further positions our gaming floors for the future, enabling us to provide even higher levels of customer service to our guests while increasing security and accountability across the operation.”

“Throughout their history, The Cordish Companies have been leaders and visionaries for the gaming industry. This unique and extraordinary deal builds on our long-term relationship with Live! and expands on our partnership to create an amazing corporate-wide opportunity for JCM,” JCM SVP Sales, Marketing, & Operations Dave Kubajak said. “Our casino partners trust and rely on JCM to provide the most secure, most innovative, most efficient transaction technologies available anywhere. We are honored to extend that trust with The Cordish Companies across multiple properties and into the future.”