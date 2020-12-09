Las Vegas Sands has again been recognized by global environmental nonprofit CDP, on its Climate and Water A Lists. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has appeared on the Climate A List, and the third straight appearance on the Water A List.

Being named to the Climate A List highlights the company’s work towards cutting emissions, mitigating climate risks and building Integrated Resorts responsibly, while the Water A List designation recognizes Sands’ accomplishments in promoting water efficiency and conservation. Sands is one of only 64 companies to be named to both the Climate and Water A Lists.

“Our global sustainability strategy, driven by the Sands ECO360 program, is focused on leading the industry in environmentally responsible operations,” said Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president of global sustainability at Sands. “Being named to both the Climate and Water A Lists is a result of our dedication to being responsible environmental stewards and a mark of distinction that encourages us to maintain our commitment to sustainable energy and water management.”