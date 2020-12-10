The new LG LED Bloc LSAA Series from LG Business Solutions capture guests’ attention with stunning picture quality and vivid color expression designed to pull guests in and make every viewing experience unforgettable.

The LG LED Bloc LSAA Series draws guests to the latest shows, events and performances—fill every seat in the house with sharp, clear content that brings your casino to life. An optional embedded backup power supply unit is designed to support redundancy of signal and power; ensuring guests will be entertained and charmed with continuous operation and virtually no power failure.

LG’s team of vertical market managers and application engineers understands the complexity involved with implementing a dynamic digital signage network, and can develop a managed digital signage network tailored to the characteristic needs of a property. Whether controlling a single screen in a lobby or multiple screens across several buildings, LG provides the solutions to improve the quality of the guest experience.

Transform your venue with LG LED Bloc LSAA Series and give your casino the edge. Visit www.igsolutions.com for more info.