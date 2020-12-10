Bottle Rocket announced the launch of an Apple App Clip for its partner Caesars Entertainment. This innovation allows on-site guests to locate their hotel room and book restaurant reservations quickly and easily without downloading the Caesars Rewards mobile app. The App Clip also leverages push notifications from Caesars' engagement partner, Airship.

"We are proud to have partnered with Caesars to design and develop this new engagement channel that has the power to drive immediate business value," states Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket's CEO. "With App Clips, Caesars is now able to offer guests a contextual, powerful utility at their point of need while also driving app downloads and usage among current and prospective loyalty members."

Launched earlier this year, App Clips are simple, powerful, native app experiences that give users the convenience of accomplishing a specific task without downloading a mobile app. Highly contextual in nature, App Clips are accessible via QR codes, NFC touchpoints, or from links within brand communications, and can help eliminate friction from the customer journey while also improving the discoverability of a brand's full native mobile experience.

"Via Caesars' App Clip, we are able to offer guests a frictionless means of navigating their way through Caesars Palace Las Vegas and an 'on the spot' ability to book a restaurant reservation at Flamingo Las Vegas with ease and convenience," said Jeffrey De Korte, senior vice president of consumer marketing for Caesars Entertainment. "Simultaneously, we are enhancing the overall brand experience for our guests, driving trial of our loyalty app and removing barriers to commerce in ways we never could before."

"Caesars' smart use of transactional App Clip notifications is a great demonstration of the proactive and personalized experiences customers can expect from their full loyalty app," said Bernardo de Albergaria, Airship's chief commercial officer. "App Clips address some of the biggest and most expensive marketing challenges of the past decade — app discovery and user acquisition — while helping marketers prove the value of notifications before asking for the opt in."