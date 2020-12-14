Scientific Games Corporation has joined lotteries around the world for the third consecutive year in the “Gift Responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play” holiday campaign led by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). All U.S. and Canadian lotteries as well as a number of lotteries in Europe and Australasia have joined the 2020 campaign to support responsible gambling and help raise awareness regarding the risks of underage lottery play during the holiday season.

Scientific Games has participated in the “Gift Responsibly” campaign since 2018 and is the only lottery vendor participant.

“Thanks again to Scientific Games for their support of this important responsible gambling campaign,” said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte. “Vendors play an important role in providing responsible gambling services to their lottery customers and in educating their own employees.”

The campaign is endorsed by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) and the World Lottery Association (WLA).

“We are pleased to take part in this holiday initiative for the third year in a row to support NCPG’s ongoing efforts to educate consumers that lottery games are not meant to be played by those under 18 years of age,” said Pat McHugh, lottery group chief executive for Scientific Games. “Lottery games should not be gifted to children or teens as holiday gifts or stocking stuffers.”

Carla Schaefer, vice president responsible gaming for Scientific Games, leads the company’s strategy to promote responsible gaming in its lottery business. Schaefer works closely across Lottery Group stakeholders, including our employees to enhance knowledge and awareness of responsible play, and to evolve and create products and programs to help our lottery customers market and sell their products in healthy and responsible ways.

“Social responsibility, integrity and transparency are cornerstones of Scientific Games, and we are extremely proud to continue the support, and stand with our lottery customers and the National Council on Problem Gaming in maintaining responsible play throughout the lottery industry,” said Schaefer. “Lottery games are created to entertain, and intended to be played by adults. Lottery games are not child’s play, and we urge everyone to share this important message during the holiday season and always.”