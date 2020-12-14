Yale New Haven Health, the Mohegan Tribe and Mohegan Sun have announced a new community COVID-19 collection site in the Mohegan Sun Thames Garage. The drive-through site was selected to provide more community testing in the Uncasville region, but also to allow Mohegan Sun team and tribal members access to fast, safe COVID-19 testing. The Thames Garage location is currently open to the public and Mohegan team members by appointment only.

The new Yale New Haven Health site will provide COVID-19 testing (symptomatic and asymptomatic) for patients with or without insurance. If a child is under age 18, a parent/guardian must be present. All adults over 18 must bring a photo ID. Face masks are required.

Appointments are required and can be made by a physician placing an order or by using the following link: covidtesting2.ynhhs.org/

The Mohegan Tribe and Mohegan Sun recently expanded a partnership with Yale New Haven Health, to further ensure the safety and health of not just team members of Mohegan Sun, but for the larger surrounding community. This COVID-19 collection site in the Mohegan Sun Thames Garage is a significant part of that goal. Construction of an 8,500 square-foot health center located in Trading Cove lot, which will provide Primary Care, Walk-in care and Specialty care for employees, the public and Mohegan Tribal members, is also underway and planned for a spring 2021 opening.