Full House Resorts announced that it has appointed Michael A. Hartmeier to the company’s board of directors. Hartmeier is the former group head of lodging, gaming and leisure investment banking at Barclays, a multinational investment bank and financial services company. His prior roles include group head positions in hospitality and gaming for Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse First Boston. During his 25 years as an investment banker, Hartmeier completed more than $125 billion in financing and advisory assignments.

Hartmeier received his master of business administration degree from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics-business from the University of California, Los Angeles (“UCLA”). While at UCLA, he was awarded the Pacific-10 Conference Medal. He is a Certified Public Accountant (non-practicing) and began his career as an auditor at Price Waterhouse.

“We have appreciated Mike’s thoughtful advice on the capital markets for many years,” said Daniel R. Lee, president and chief executive officer of Full House Resorts. “His 25 years of investment banking experience and overall business knowledge will be valuable additions to our company’s board of directors.”