Resorts World Las Vegas names exclusive gaming system management partner

Resorts World Las Vegas announced the selection of Konami Gaming, Inc., as its exclusive gaming system management partner. Konami’s SYNKROS was chosen to streamline, manage and optimize the $4.3 billion resort’s gaming operations by converting meaningful data into actionable information. The system can provide the resort with powerful marketing, communications and tracking tools designed to increase player engagement through individually customized incentives; assess and optimize real-time casino performance through detailed reporting and visual analytics; and manage accounting, slot and table operations, among other capabilities.



Scheduled to open in Summer 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas will be the first resort on the Las Vegas Strip to integrate the full suite of tools available through SYNKROS’ comprehensive enterprise software license throughout the 110,000-square-foot, next-generation casino floor. Through the partnership, Resorts World Las Vegas and Konami will collaborate to bring a complete array of marketing solutions including first-to-market technology to the property, while simultaneously enhancing the players’ experience through key benefits including cashless wagering, mobile account management, loyalty and bonus awards and more.

“Reinventing the hospitality experience in Las Vegas means enhancing our service measures and boosting customer engagement through every touch point of the Resorts World Las Vegas experience, including gaming,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “Through this partnership with Konami and the implementation of SYNKROS, we will have the ability to connect with players in real time to provide the most cutting-edge, personalized gaming experience on the Las Vegas Strip.”



“The opening of Resorts World Las Vegas will bring a wave of leading-edge technology, convenience, and amenities to guests, in ways that are absolutely historic for Las Vegas and the larger global gaming community,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “For years, Konami’s SYNKROS has worked to deliver guest experiences at the forefront of innovation, so the chance to create new heights of engagement and entertainment for future Resorts World patrons truly resonates with our shared, enduring vision. The work of Scott Sibella and his team has made an exciting impression on the space and we greatly anticipate this addition to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.”



