Resorts World Las Vegas selects Hooray as advertising agency of record

Hooray Agency announced that it has been named as the Advertising Agency of Record (AOR) for Resorts World Las Vegas. As the AOR, Hooray will be responsible for establishing the brand's identity, crafting an integrated advertising campaign, building a customer-centric eCommerce experience, and supporting the grand opening vision.

"After a rigorous selection process, we are honored to be the agency selected for Resorts World Las Vegas," said Steven Seghers, president of Hooray. "From the very beginning, there was an electric synergy between our two teams. Resorts World wanted a partner who would reject traditional marketing approaches in favor of work that cuts through the clutter, and Hooray has a proven record of producing disruptive, compelling ideas that span the creative gamut."

Hooray will work closely with Resorts World leadership to establish a truly unique and ownable value proposition, including the creation of a proprietary brand platform, an overarching tag line, a new, leading-edge website, and a comprehensive advertising campaign aimed at establishing Resorts World Las Vegas as the preeminent luxury, lifestyle and entertainment hospitality experience on the Strip.

These strategic efforts will be leveraged to support every aspect of the world-class resort. In total, Resorts World Las Vegas will boast 3,500 guest rooms and suites; an extensive food and beverage portfolio featuring a wide range of cuisine from authentic street food to Michelin-starred dining; globally recognized retail concepts; in addition to dynamic nightlife and entertainment offerings spread across an abundance of "experience zones," culminating in a 5,000-capacity, state-of-the-art theater.

On the technology side, approaching visitors can become mesmerized by one of the largest LED building displays in the world, covering over 100,000 square feet of the west resort tower's facade.

"We are excited to partner with Hooray to solidify our brand position and create authentic stories that showcase Resorts World's service-first philosophy and commitment to providing remarkable experiences for its guests," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We're introducing something completely new to the Las Vegas Strip and feel confident Hooray's impressive hospitality pedigree, unique strategic approach and fearless creativity will help bring our story to life."