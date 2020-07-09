eClear thermal authentication system -- eCONNECT

As the country begins to re-open, operators like Comanche Nation Entertainment are doing what they can to make their team members and guest feel safe from COVID-19. Checking for elevated temperatures is critical as it may help mitigate the spread of the virus. Studies have shown that elevated temperature is prevalent in 87.9 percent of people who present symptoms; it is the number one thing to look for when allowing people into a building.

“Our mission is to make Comanche Nation casinos safe places for our guests, team members, and tribal members,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment. “Our management team ultimately decided to use eConnect’s eClear thermal temperature scanner, which scans the temperatures of guests in a quick, contactless process, when they enter the casino. This helps ensure the safety of our guests and team members, and allows people to scan themselves in accordance with social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.”

eClear is lightweight and portable, can be placed at guest or team member entrances and can be permanently mounted if desired. Due to its effectiveness as well as its ease of use, eClear is gaining wide adoption.

“We have been working with thermogenic sensors for five years and when COVID-19 hit, we were ready to help our business partners with a solution,” said, Chris Swanger, eConnect Regional Vice President of Sales. “We have adopted the best practices and standards being set forth throughout businesses across the country, and we are happy to help Comanche Nation casinos deploy the safest and most effective solution to reopen their properties and keep them open long-term. We feel so fortunate to have a customer like them. The team at Comanche Nation Casinos is such a pleasure to work with and their genuine hospitality sets a great example for the gaming community.”