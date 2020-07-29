Rymax announced the addition of thirteen new brands to its portfolio of merchandise rewards. Rymax has picked up steam in continuing to expand its list of motivational rewards. Rymax continues to hold steadfast as the premier provider in incentive rewards, by consistently expanding its catalog of merchandise to offer the best brands across all trending rewards categories and echoing the demands of today’s consumers.

The following thirteen brands are the newest additions to Rymax’s Rewards Collection:

At home professional, studio quality fitness equipment from Echelon

Fragranced home, perfume, and body care products from Nest Fragrances

Scientifically balanced mineral skin care products from Ahava

Consumer technology, powersports and car audio products from Scosche

Unique, design driven gift crates and floral arrangements from Olive & Cocoa

Premier fishing, marine, and camping gear from Big Rock Sports

Virtual SIM technology enabling Wi-Fi on-demand worldwide from Skyroam

Cutting-edge, reliable, and efficient outdoor heaters from Outdoor Order

Patio Heaters, Fire Pits and Patio Furniture from Well Traveled Living

High-end audio gaming headsets from EPOS Sennheiser

Environmentally friendly food storage and organization solutions from Lock&Lock

Wi-Fi enabled smart locks & accessories from August

Fashion and budget conscious accessories from Hauteshore

“Given the current times, we put a high focus on partnering with brands that offer a solution or value to the home environment, whether working remotely, entertaining, or keeping up with fitness,” says Stephanie Sheehan, director of vendor relations. “Rymax is proud to pursue and partner with the most desirable brands in the marketplace, perpetuating our promise to offer the best in merchandise rewards to our clients for their corporate gifting, sales incentives, employee engagement and recognition, and loyalty needs. We welcome these thirteen new brands to our rewards family,” Sheehan adds.