Erosion is the process by which things eventually get worn down. Typically, this is caused by natural elements—rivers, rain and wind slowly wear away the Earth’s surface, and a thousand years or more later, we’re all staring down into the Grand Canyon.

In business, however, the erosion of our brand does not turn your company into a natural wonder. At best, it makes it a cautionary tale others can learn from.

Consumers today have more entertainment choices than ever before, every one of which can erode your customer base. Indeed, the number of ways to while away the hours continues to grow as technology advances—just think of all the new ways you found to spend your time and money while under COVID-19-related stay-at-home orders of this past spring. This consumer response to the coronavirus creates a challenge for casino marketers, who need to divert client attention away from these alternative forms of entertainment and back to the gaming facility.

Recapturing trade lost to coronavirus is just one of many ongoing business-eroding factors casino marketers must recognize, face and overcome on a daily basis. Accomplishing this feat is no easy task—even seasoned marketing executives unknowingly fall into bad habits and faulty decisions when faced with the constantly heated battle for the customer wallet. “We want to show that we’re cooler/hipper/better/newer than the competition, but we don’t want to turn off our core slot customer who is used to things the way they are.” Sound familiar? It’s the almost impossible marketing balancing act most casinos attempt to accomplish each day.

Recently, I sat with Jan Talamo, chief creative officer and head of brand strategies for Think-Traffic, to discuss how we may be inadvertently eroding the brands we are entrusted with stewarding and developing. Here’s are countdown of the top five marketing mistakes that can exacerbate brand dissolution: