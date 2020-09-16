The latest additions to Novomatic’s modular myACP casino management system have been developed in response to the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two new features support operators in their floor traffic management, maintaining social distancing requirements by automating electronic gaming machine lock/unlock processes, according to a press release. After successful testing in various international markets, the new features have already proven their effectiveness with a number of operators and will be available for all customers, either on demand or automatically included with the next software release.

The new Disinfection Lock provides the functionality whereby the system automatically deactivates the individual EGM after each gaming session has ended; if no player interaction occurs within a predefined period of time, the system locks the machine and alerts the staff to the need to prepare the machine for the next player. Once they have been disinfected, they can be unlocked by the casino staff via the system, clean and ready for use by the next customer.

The second new feature is Neighbor Machine Lock—operators can activate this functionality to automatically lock adjacent EGMs on the gaming floor once a gaming session starts at a machine and to also automatically unlock them, once it finishes. This ensures that social distancing measures are not flouted.