Table Trac, Inc. announced that the Carson Nugget in Carson City Nevada, has elected to replace and upgrade its old casino management system with Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac.

Carson Nugget casino is located on the main street of Carson City by the Nevada State Capitol Building. The property showcases a newly remodeled slot floor featuring spacious responsible distancing between games, table games, keno, three restaurants, meeting spaces and a hotel.

"We have been very happy with the CasinoTrac system and are both eager and excited to expand our relationship to the historic Carson Nugget," said Dean DiLullo, CEO of the Carson Nugget.

Chad Hoehne, president and CEO of Table Trac Inc said, "Being a small part of keeping this legendary casino in downtown Carson City vibrant and modern, with the latest in player club systems technology is really an honor. I want to thank Dean DiLullo for trusting Table Trac Inc. to provide the gaming systems serving this Nevada landmark."