Paul Doocey was appointed editor of Casino Journal, a BNP Media publication, in 2011. He had previously served as editor of the publication from 2003 to 2006. Paul also served as editorial director of the Gaming Group for Ascend Media and editor of International Gaming & Wagering Business magazine from 2006 to 2008. He had previously worked for IGWB from 1992 to 2000, the last three years as editor of the publication. From 2000 to 2003, Paul was editor-in-chief of Bank Systems & Technology magazine, a CMP publication. He also served various editorial positions at International Council of Shopping Centers and Fairchild Publications. Paul has also had freelance articles appear in Billboard, Unique Homes, Hotel Business and other magazines. Paul is a graduate of Fordham University.