The title for this column comes from Queen Elizabeth’s understated description of 1992, a year that saw the collapse of three royal marriages and a fire that destroyed much of Windsor Palace. It’s a Latin phrase that translates to “horrible year.”

To say the least, 2020 has been a huge annus horribilis for the gaming industry and, obviously, for the U.S. and the world at large. No doubt, the primary reason for this is COVID and the business-constricting practices casinos have had to put in place to help curtail the spread of the virus, which shows little sign of abating as we head into a new year.

But as we close out 2020, there is finally a glimpse of light at the end of a very long tunnel. As I write this column, the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are starting to make the rounds. The endgame for the return to social and economic normalcy has always hinged on the development and dissemination of a viable coronavirus vaccine, and that time has finally arrived. Here’s hoping the vaccine is accepted and effective, and 2021 will be remembered as an annus mirabilis.

SO LONG, FAREWELL…

As much as it has been a horrible year for the gaming industry, so too has it been for Casino Journal, Slot Management & Marketing and Sports Betting Management; so much so that BNP Media has decided to cease publication of these magazines. The issue you are currently reading will be the last Casino Journal, ending an impressive 34-year run for the publication. I have had the privilege of stewarding Casino Journal for 12 of those years, and have had the pleasure of seeing the industry grow in many new and unexpected ways, while meeting and forming relationships with numerous people along the way. On behalf of Casino Journal and myself, I’d like to give a heartfelt thanks to our audience and the friends of this magazine that have supported the publication so faithfully and so long. It has been quite a ride.

On a personal note, I plan on staying active and involved in the gaming industry. If I can be of any help to you or your enterprise, feel free to drop me a line at pfdoocey2020@gmail.com.