Coronavirus will have an evolutionary impact on casino mobile marketing efforts

“The secret of change is to focus all your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new.”—Socrates



The impressive history and growing economic impact of the modern casino industry is well documented.

We watched it through the decades reinvent itself in Las Vegas and penetrate the majority of states in the U.S. Close to 800,000 people work at over 1,000 casino properties in over 40 states, providing outstanding customer service and experiences to millions and millions of players each year. The employees contribute to the vitality and growth of their state and the casinos create an expanded opportunity for additional jobs and services; when casinos open, new housing is created, new schools and teachers needed, increased social services required and ancillary businesses from restaurants to car dealerships open.

Our industry is vitally important and the steps that we need to take to reopen and thrive are paramount. That said, no one currently knows when casinos will reopen or in what form. Indeed, in almost every news report and article involving business re-openings, the catchphrase “the new normal” is used to describe how companies should adapt to operating in the COVID-afflicted marketplace. But should this really be the casino industry’s goal?

Coronavirus has created a fluid situation, and with a fresh perspective, maybe the industry can come out of it with a better business model. Instead of trying to adapt to “the new normal,” maybe gaming would be better served by taking a page from Socrates and focus on “building the new,” at least when it comes to loyalty marketing for both customers and employees during re-openings. What follows is some advice on how to navigate this process.

GETTING BOOTS THROUGH THE DOOR

To start, the lifeblood of the casino is foot traffic—getting people in and getting the people to play and enjoy all of the amenities. So, the strategy needs to incorporate the following for the players:

Initiate trial. Don’t take for granted that everyone comes back when the doors open again. There are psychological barriers to reentry and there are financial barriers too. Have a plan as if it’s a new property in a new market. Build excitement and a call to action to bring the players back.

Communicate now. The e-mails that I am getting from casinos are a bit cold in their tone. The players are “family” and miss you as much as you miss them. Let them feel that appreciation and look at a random gift that lets them know that they are appreciated and missed. Player loyalty is the most important component and your top players are your ambassadors. That investment in them is worth more than advertising to the masses at this time because they will spread the word.

Adjust your promotional strategy: Rymax does most of the major casino properties fourth-quarter shopping sprees. The ballrooms are filled with over 400 brands and the flow of players over a two- to three-day period is often staggering. The shopping sprees are a great experience for the players and something that they look forward to. I’m sure that they will continue to be a great promotional initiative but is it really feasible for the fourth quarter of 2020? Properties need to look at online shopping sprees. Items to keep in mind while examining potential sites and providers include:

Websites need to be themed by product and category.

The ability to spend comp dollars, and with a reduced comp earning period due to the closures, an ability to buy up with cash/credit cards.

Bonus comp dollars that can only be spent during the spree time frame.

Displays of the latest products and brands in key locations on the casino floor.

Redemptions only on-site, in order to draw increased foot traffic.



RECOGNIZING TEAM MEMBERS

As for the employees, they need recognition and in some cases retraining. A comprehensive rewards and recognition program needs to be in place.

Adopt a peer-to-peer recognition program. Peer-to-peer recognition is the genuine, public acknowledgement of another individual’s work by their fellow workers. It’s a selfless act that lets others know that the collaboration, assistance, coordination and feedback they provided aided in the completion of a particular task. It’s also a motivational tool that, when used correctly, has the ability to pay massive dividends. Furthermore, it can be used as a method of introducing and maintaining positive levels of communication companywide, while also combating low employee morale.

All of us know of people in our respective organizations that always go beyond what is expected and is a “team player.” We also know about the hardships that many furloughed employees are going through to make ends meet. A peer-to-peer recognition program can help manage both these issues.

Please also keep in mind that it’s not one size fits all for recognition programs. For example, Baby Boomers (ages 49-65) and Traditionalists (65 and older) will likely gravitate towards practical, yet timeless gifts, while Generation X (37-48) participants will typically find themselves in search of an innovative item. Millennials and Generation Z employees will look to designer and tech brands. These ideas are great and can serve as wonderful motivators but should never be the only thing available for proper recognition.

Peer-to-peer recognition thrives on the social aspect that few other types of reward programs can offer. When nominating a colleague for a recognition award, do so in a public forum or online program for all to see. When years of service awards are given out, invite the whole company to applaud the recipient for their tireless dedication. By increasingly recognizing in the presence of others, you reinforce program values while also providing legitimacy to the entire program. It won’t take long for everyone in your workplace to catch on to the fact that this program is authentic.

Inspiring loyalty in both customers and players can and should be an important building block in creating casino strategies that look beyond “the new normal” and instead consider “building the new.”